Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $4,516,422.40 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

