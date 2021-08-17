Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $4,516,422.40 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
