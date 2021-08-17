Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Issues Earnings Results

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $241.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.