Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $719,379.54 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $719,379.54 and $137.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,863.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.78 or 0.01446108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00352800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00126807 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

