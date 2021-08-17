Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $20.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $665.71. 23,419,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,703,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.16. The stock has a market cap of $659.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

