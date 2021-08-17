Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $26.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $660.07. The stock had a trading volume of 501,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

