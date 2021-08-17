Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $674.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.30 million and the highest is $677.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,911 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $144.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

