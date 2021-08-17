Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $11,300,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

