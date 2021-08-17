Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

