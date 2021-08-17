Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,245 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,333,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

