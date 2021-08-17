Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 624 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.