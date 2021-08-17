Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 968 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $92.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

