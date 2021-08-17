The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. The AES accounts for approximately 3.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. 21,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

