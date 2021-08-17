The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $223.38. 173,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,873,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

