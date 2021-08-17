The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

