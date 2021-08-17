The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce sales of $441.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.10 million and the highest is $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CHEF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 135,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,096. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.