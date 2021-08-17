The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

