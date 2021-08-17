The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of PLCE opened at $104.45 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $727,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 16.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 529.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

