The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 6,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,896. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

