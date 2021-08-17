The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.98. The Honest shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 3,877 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNST. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

