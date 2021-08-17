The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.