The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Macerich has a payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Macerich to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.