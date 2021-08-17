The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 307,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.