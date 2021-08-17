The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $575.57 million and approximately $333.61 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.09 or 0.01679855 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,928,954 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

