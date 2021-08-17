TheStreet Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

CDXS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

