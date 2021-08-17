Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

