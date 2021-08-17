Tidal Finance Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $211,888.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00897866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

