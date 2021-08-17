Titan Medical Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Titan Medical in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25).

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.13.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 85.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 37.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.