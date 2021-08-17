TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $7.89 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00016824 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $421.57 million and approximately $19.44 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

