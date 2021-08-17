Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$27.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.67 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.41.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

