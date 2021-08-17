Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 12,849 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 405,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 254,539 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

