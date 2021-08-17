Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $151.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

