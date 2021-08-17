Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.40. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,493. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.