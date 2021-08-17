Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,885. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

