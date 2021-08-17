Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

