Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 536,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.30. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,377. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

