Traders Buy High Volume of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Put Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 174 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

