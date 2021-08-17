Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

