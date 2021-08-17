Trellus Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

