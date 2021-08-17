Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TRVI opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

