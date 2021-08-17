Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

