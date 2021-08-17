Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Steven J. Gilbert Sells 6,592 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

