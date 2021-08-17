Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.28.

TSE:TCN opened at C$16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.25.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

