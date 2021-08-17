Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Trident Brands stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Trident Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Trident Brands
