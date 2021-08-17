TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 70,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

