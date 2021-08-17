Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

