Trinity Network Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $312,779.23 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $312,779.23 and approximately $122,138.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.00868851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00159737 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars.

