Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Trisura Group stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

