TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Reaches $10.14 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $221,584.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

