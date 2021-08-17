TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.20. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

