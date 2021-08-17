TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 3 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

